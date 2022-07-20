The Argentina international spent seven trophy-laden years in Turin, winning Serie A five times and being part of the side that were runners-up in the Champions League in 2016-2017.

Dybala's departure was confirmed earlier this year and, despite links with a move to the Premier League, Inter appeared the frontrunners for the 28-year-old's services.

But Simone Inzaghi's side brought Romelu Lukaku back on loan from Chelsea, with their move for Dybala seemingly stalling as a result as Napoli and Roma began to show interest in the striker.

Head coach Jose Mourinho reportedly played a significant role in convincing Dybala to choose the Giallorossi, where the forward has signed a three-year contract.

Speaking to the club's official website AFTER the announcement, Dybala said: "The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions.

"I'm happy to have the No. 21.



"It's the number I wore when I first started to be successful ... Hopefully I'll now start being successful here too."



"The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference.

"I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with.

"As an opponent, I have always admired the atmosphere created by the Roma fans - I now cannot wait for the chance to salute them while wearing this shirt."

Dybala's move to Roma sees him maintain his ties with Italian football, having now spent a decade in Europe after a move to Palermo in 2012.

He scored 103 goals in 299 Serie A appearances across his spells with Palermo and Juve, with his highest return in a single league season coming in a 22-goal haul for the Bianconeri in 2017-2018.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A in 2021-22, but lifted their first major trophy since 2007-2008 as they defeated Feyenoord to win the Europa Conference League.

Mourinho will be hoping Dybala can form a formidable duo up top with Tammy Abraham as the Giallorossi look to close the gap on Serie A's top four in the upcoming campaign.