The Wales star has been in a standoff with Los Blancos of late, recently claiming the club has made it 'very difficult' for him to leave.

The Wales star skipped training after sustaining a knee injury while on international duty, with the LaLiga champion now willing to part with the star attacker.

According to The Telegraph, Real Madrid is willing to subsidise up to half of the former Spurs star's monumental salary to entice a Premier League club before the transfer window closes.