Madrid tried to sign Mbappe before the transfer deadline but the LaLiga giant is expected to reignite its interest at the end of the season, when the PSG star is set to become a free agent.

It could be a busy off-season at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Haaland and Pogba are also wanted.

Haaland has been linked with United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona, while Pogba is reportedly wanted by PSG and Juve.

ROUND-UP

- FootMercato claims PSG has started its pursuit of Milan star Franck Kessie, who is also reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham. Kessie is out of contract at the end of the season.

- Inter could target Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso to replace soon-to-be free agents Aleksandar Kolarov and Ivan Perisic, per Calciomercato. The Serie A champion has also been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic.

- Bayern faces competition from Barca and Liverpool for Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi, according to Bild.