Ibrahimovic's contract is set to expire following the Galaxy's elimination from the MLS play-offs and the 38-year-old striker is attracting interest.

Former Manchester United, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus star Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move to LaLiga, as well as Napoli, Bologna and Inter amid talk of a return to Europe.

Now, A-League premiers Perth have thrown their hat into the ring to bring the ex-Sweden international to Australia on a reported guest-player deal for up to six games this year.

"An approach has been made to his agent [Mino Raiola]," Glory CEO Tony Pignata said.

"We've asked the question firstly about his availability and secondly of his interest."

Ibrahimovic has flourished since moving to Los Angeles from Premier League giants United in 2018 – scoring 53 goals across two seasons for the Galaxy.