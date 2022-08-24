The London club have endured a tough start to the 2022-2023 season, losing all of their opening three Premier League fixtures, and are still yet to score in the competition.

Further signings are being targeted in a bid to improve that record and build upon a successful campaign last term, when the Hammers reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Widespread reports have attributed Moyes' side with an interest in Lyon's Paqueta, formerly linked with Arsenal and Newcastle United, in a deal that would be a significant coup for the club.

Vanaken, a 29-year-old Belgian midfielder, is also a player the club are targeting with Moyes confirming bids for both ahead of the UEFA Conference League play-off second-leg against Viborg.

"We have bid for him," he said in a press conference, "He can play as a number 10, an eight, he plays as a false nine for Brazil quite often. I think his pedigree is really good.

"Pedigree doesn't always guarantee that it works, but you would hope that it helps towards him possibly getting better."

The Hammers have made seven first-team signings so far in the transfer window and Moyes was not afraid to detail just how ambitious the club have been, admitting there have been plenty of bids for other players.

"We've bid for a lot of players and if I told you who, you would burst out laughing and say 'you're kidding'," he said

"Maybe we've tried to go way above our station, but we have tried to get really top players because I knew we needed it.

"For us a couple of top players coming in would give everyone a lift and help ease the pressure on Declan Rice, Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek."