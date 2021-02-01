Teenager Reynolds, who had also been linked with Juventus, arrives from Dallas for a loan fee of €100,000, describing the move as a “dream come true” as he continues his career in Europe.

The 19-year-old has also provisionally agreed a four-year contract should he join on a permanent basis, with an initial fee set at €6.75million. However, as part of the terms, there are a number of performance-related clauses that could be worth a total of €5.65m.

🤝 Welcome to #ASRoma, Bryan Reynolds! 🇺🇸



As a club we are proud to continue supporting missing children charities around the world - working together to improve the chances that youngsters across the globe will be returned home safely. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/JaM9oK0Ea3 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) February 1, 2021

MLS will also retain the right to 15 per cent of the profit on any future sale of the highly rated full-back, after factoring in the total amount already paid for the player at the time of his departure.

"I am excited and humbled to join Roma. It is a dream come true," Reynolds said.

🇮🇹 𝑁𝑒𝑤 𝑆𝑖𝑔𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 🤝 𝑩𝒓𝒚𝒂𝒏 𝑹𝒆𝒚𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒔 🇺🇸



📝 The full transfer details

📸 All the photos

🎙️ His first press conference

❓ Things to know

👨‍🏫 Tactical analysis



And plenty more online too!



💻 https://t.co/EGGaQhbfCF | 🐺 #ASRoma — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) February 1, 2021

"After speaking to the club, I quickly realised that this is the ideal place for me to improve and develop as a footballer.

"My challenge now is to keep improving day after day: I will work hard to achieve great things for this club."

Reynolds has represented the United States at youth level, including recently being involved in a training camp for the Under-23 squad.

Roma had already added Stephan El Shaarawy during the January window, the forward returning for a second spell with a club he previously represented between 2016 and 2019.

However, it remains to be seen whether Edin Dzeko will be on his way out; the striker has not been involved with the first team for recent games due to a rumoured disagreement with coach Paulo Fonseca.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed talks over a potential swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez did not get off the ground, so the striker is left waiting to see if he will be moving on before the deadline.