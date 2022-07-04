City, which had already signed striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, was in the market for a holding midfielder to complement Rodri after Fernandinho confirmed he would be leaving the Premier League champions after nine years with the club.

Phillips was identified as the ideal replacement and City has moved quickly to sign the England international, who has penned a six-year contract.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @Kalvinphillips on a six-year deal 🤩



Welcome, Kalvin! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/3fNJthPNIL — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 4, 2022

It was reported last month that City and Leeds had agreed a fee of £42m plus a further £3m in add-ons and the move was officially confirmed on Monday.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "Kalvin is a player that we have long admired, and at both domestic and international level, he has proved his fantastic ability and quality over the past few seasons.

"His reading of the game, alongside his passing ability, energy and drive make him a formidable talent and he is a player who has a fantastic will to win.

"We feel he will be a superb addition to our squad and that he will complement our game perfectly.

"Everyone here is looking forward to watch Kalvin play and develop even further over the next few years."

Phillips came through Leeds' academy and helped the Whites back into the Premier League under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa after a 16-year absence from the top flight.

The 26-year-old was an integral part of Leeds' success in their first season back in the big time, making 29 appearances as Bielsa's side finished ninth, and the midfielder went on to start every game for England at Euro 2020, with Gareth Southgate's team losing to Italy on penalties in the final.

However, Phillips' impact was limited in the 2021-22 season as he struggled with injury. He returned for the run-in as Leeds - under Bielsa's replacement Jesse Marsch - managed to stave off relegation.

Despite only playing 20 league games, he ranked third in ball recoveries (180) among Leeds outfield players while also recording the sixth most tackles (54).

He will hope to help Pep Guardiola's side retain the league title as well as deliver the club's first Champions League crown after disappointing final and semi-final defeats in the past two years.