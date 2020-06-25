The right-back moved to Anfield in June 2015 when Brendan Rodgers was in charge, joining from Southampton for a reported fee of £12.5million.

An England international, Clyne became a regular during his first two years with the Reds, making 70 Premier League appearances and playing in the EFL Cup final loss to Manchester City in February 2016.

We can confirm @Nathaniel_Clyne will depart the club at the end of this month upon the expiry of his contract.



Everyone at #LFC would like to thank Nathaniel for his service at the Reds and wish him all the best in his future career 🙌 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

However, the 29-year-old has struggled with injuries since, including a back issue that ruled him out for the majority of the 2017-2018 season.

Clyne, who had a loan spell at Bournemouth last year, played in 103 games for the Reds and scored twice.

"Everyone at Liverpool Football Club would like to thank Nathaniel for his service and wish him all the best in his future career," Liverpool said in a statement to confirm Clyne's departure.