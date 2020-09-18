WATCH Liverpool TV via beIN SPORTS for all the Thiago latest | 2-Week Free Trial

Liverpool has completed the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in a deal reportedly worth up to £25 million ($43.4 million).

Thiago was rumoured to be a target of Jurgen Klopp's before the transfer window opened, with the Reds boss aiming to add more creativity to his midfield unit.

The Premier League champion has now got its man, with the 29-year-old, whose deal at Bayern was due to expire in June 2021, signing a "long-term contract" at Anfield.

"I will give my heart on the field to my teammates, to the club and also to the fans."



A brilliant first chat with @Thiago6 as a Red 👌🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2020

It is understood Liverpool will pay an initial £20 million ($35.5 million), with an additional £5 million ($8.8 million) in bonuses.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed he only recently considered the prospect of signing Thiago Alcantara after previously believing he would be "out of reach".

What a nice day! Thank you for your lovely welcome 😃 @LFC pic.twitter.com/P6WX3NChTq — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 18, 2020

Klopp said has been a long-time admirer of the midfielder, but did not think the Spain international would be prepared to leave UEFA Champions League holder Bayern anytime soon.

"Thiago – settled that much at Bayern – is usually out of reach for pretty much everybody," Klopp said. "If the player doesn't want [to move] massively then you have no chance.

"You see that Bayern have long, long, long-term contracts with their main players and Thiago was a main player for Bayern over the years.

"I know all the people at Bayern wanted to keep him desperately; that's normal and understandable because he played an important role last season as well.

"He just was ready for a new challenge and he decided it was with us. But did I think about him earlier? I thought a lot about him but never as a potential transfer, to be honest."

Thiago arrives at Anfield as a UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga winner but Klopp says his squad will not be in awe of him given its own European and Premier League success over the past two seasons.

"The players are happy," he added. "Since they knew about it they are really excited about it as well. And when they meet him, they will know he is a guy who doesn't need any special treatment.

"He won the [UEFA] Champions League this year but all the other guys won it last year. Yes, he became German champion this year; our guys became English champions.

"It's not that somebody is coming in and now we have to roll red carpets out or whatever; not at all. He wants to be part of the team, work hard and be as successful as possible."

Klopp confirmed that Thiago will not be part of the squad for their top-flight clash with Chelsea on Monday (AEST), meaning he could make his debut in the Carabao Cup meeting with Lincoln City on Friday (AEST).