The biggest early movers in the transfer market have been Chelsea, bringing in Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, with Kai Havertz also linked with a possible Stamford Bridge switch.

Manchester City may be poised to strengthen now they are assured of Champions League football next season, while Manchester United have been linked with a big-money move for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool, by contrast, appear reluctant to back up their 2019-2020 return to the top step of English football with a major splash-out.

Chelsea visits Anfield on Thursday (AEST), with Liverpool due to pick up its trophy after the match, and the Blues sit a distant 30 points behind their hosts going into the game.

Klopp looked back on Liverpool's hard-fought 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season and suggested the wide gap between the teams was in a sense misleading, albeit a product of Liverpool's collective desire and spirit.

“There's not a 30-point gap. They can really play football, but my boys were resilient like mad and they put absolutely everything into the game and that was the difference. I don't know if you can buy that in the transfer market, these kind of things," Klopp said.

"We needed to build this as well and that needed time obviously. And it's not about spending. It’s about having the right team for next season, but always based on your own situation.

"We cannot buy because other teams buy, we cannot buy because everyone wants us to. We can buy if we have the money for it and if we have the need for it. Then we will be there.

"If one of these things is not there, then we will not and we will go again. We will not use it as an excuse."

Klopp vowed he was "one hundred per cent" happy with his current squad.

"I was last year, when everyone asked us to sign him and him and him," Klopp said. "Because of our reasons we didn't do it. It's not that we don't want, it's just that we try to make the right decisions.

"Then COVID came and it changed the situation again, not for the better.

"It's not that we think we cannot improve, even on a transfer basis. We just do what is possible for us and what we are able to do, that's all.

"Other teams, maybe they invest. I don't know if they know more about the future."

Klopp said his "boys are still on fire" on the training pitch, persuading him they can remain the team to beat next season.

He said: "We have to make sure we are ready for that and some of these things can be decided maybe on the transfer market but for sure not all of them."