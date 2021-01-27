The Premier League champion has continued to be linked with moves for defenders amid its form slump and with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez sidelined through injury.

But, asked if he expected anything to change before the transfer window closes on February 1, Liverpool manager Klopp said: "Not really. No, not really.

"I would not say absolutely 100 per cent no, but I don't expect anything to happen to be honest."

Ahead of a trip to Tottenham on Thursday, Liverpool are winless in five Premier League games, sitting fifth in the table and seven points behind Manchester City.

Klopp said his side would continue pushing to turn their season around and he believes they are capable.

"We talk about things, that's clear. We don't ignore the things," he said.

"We have meetings, of course, and speak about the things just to make sure that we understand the situation in the right way – as a challenge, and a challenge is absolutely fine.

"As always with a challenge, it's all about how you approach it. We are in it. We are not happy about the situation, but we can sort it, however you would say it, and that's what we do.

"And we will fight. We will fight the situation, we will fight tomorrow night [against Tottenham], these kinds of things. That's what we'll do. We will see what we get for it."