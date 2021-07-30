WATCH the SPFL LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial
It's been a turbulent start to life in Glasgow for former Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou, with Celtic winless in its last five games.
Postecoglou and Gerrard's battle within the battle
Celtic has reportedly set its sights on veteran goalkeeper Joe Hart, who has played a bit-part role since joining Spurs on a two-year deal last summer.
Talks between Spurs and Celtic have progressed promisingly, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Negotiations progressing for Joe Hart to join Celtic, as revealed yesterday. Agreement now close to be reached for the English goalkeeper. 🏴⚪️🟢 #CelticFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2021
Tottenham are open to let Hart leave and save his salary, after signing Gollini as new GK. #THFC 👇🏻 https://t.co/G955DP5XpC