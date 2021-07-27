That figure has been floated as a potential benchmark in Chelsea's bid to sign the Dortmund sensation.

Haaland has previously been linked with several of Europe's top clubs, but finances are tight at Barcelona and Real Madrid while Manchester United and Manchester City seemingly have their eyes set on alternative targets.

It leaves European champion Chelsea as the striker's most likely destination if he leaves Dortmund, yet Haaland's comments on Wednesday (AEST) did not indicate an imminent move.

"Before yesterday I hadn't talked to my agent in a month – you have to tell me [about the reports]," he said.

"But I hope they are just rumours, as €175m would be a lot of money for one person."

Pressed on his Dortmund future, Haaland said: "First of all, I have three years left on my contract. I'm enjoying my time here.

"But of course [winning the DFB-Pokal] was important, because that's what I want."

PAY THE PREMIUM?

Dortmund has already sold Jadon Sancho to United but appear determineds to keep Haaland for at least another year, at which point a relatively affordable clause in his contract could be activated by rival clubs.

For Chelsea, as they aim to follow up Champions League success with a Premier League challenge, the appeal of paying a premium 12 months early is clear.

Its shot conversion rate of 10.43 per cent in 2020-2021 ranked 69th among the 98 teams in Europe's top five leagues, while their 58 goals fell 4.92 short of their expected goals (xG) total of 62.92 – the 20th-worst underperformance.

Timo Werner was the Blues' starting striker of choice but netted just six times in the top flight from 79 shots worth a combined 11.45 xG, a miserable 7.59 per cent conversion rate.

Haaland, by contrast, scored with 29.03 per cent of his 93 attempts, improving on his 23.84 xG with 27 Bundesliga goals.