Kuol has emerged as the brightest prospect in Australian football since dazzling in the A-League All Star's friendly with Barcelona in May last year.

His performances in Australia caught the eye of Premier League powerhouse Newcastle United, who signed Kuol in September and have since loaned the talented attacker to Hearts to gain playing time and experience.

In Edinburgh, Kuol will link up with fellow Aussies Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson and Cameron Devlin, who will undoubtedly help the teenager settle in Scotland.

Kuol is already familiar with the big stage, having become the Socceroos' youngest ever player to feature at the FIFA World Cup, making a substitute appearance in a 4-1 defeat against 2022 finalists France, as well as the youngest to play in the knockout stages of the competition since the late Pelé in 1958, appearing from the bench against eventual champions Argentina during a 2-1 loss in the last-16.