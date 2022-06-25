Forest, which has returned to the top flight for the 2022-2023 season after 23 years away, reportedly triggered a £17.2 million ($30.3 million) release clause in Awoniyi's Union Berlin contract.

The Nigeria international spent six years at Liverpool but only received a UK work permit last year, shortly before departing for Union in a permanent transfer.

Liverpool is reportedly due to receive 10 per cent of the fee paid by Forest for Awoniyi, who scored 15 times in 31 Bundesliga games last season.

In all competitions, the striker, who spent the previous campaign on loan at Union and was also linked to Newcastle United, netted 20 goals in 43 appearances.

Awoniyi has signed a five-year contract at Forest and boosts a side which relied on winger Brennan Johnson as its primary source of goals as it came up through the Championship play-offs. Johnson scored 18 league goals.

"I'm very excited to be here at Nottingham Forest," Awoniyi, whose signing surpasses the club's previous record outlay of £13.2 million ($23.3 million) on Joao Carvalho in 2018.

"It's always been my dream to play in the Premier League, and having spoken to Steve Cooper about our ambitions and looking at Forest, with its great history, it's a club that I want to be part of."

Awoniyi is widely expected to be followed to Forest by Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson.