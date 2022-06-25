The 34-year-old is without a club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after a seven-season spell in the French capital.

He has been linked with a number of teams, with Serie A giant Juventus reportedly close to agreeing a one-year deal for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player.

Speaking earlier this week, meanwhile, newly appointed Rosario Central boss Carlos Tevez revealed he is hoping to bring Di Maria back to the Argentine club.

Di Maria will not have long to settle at his new side before Qatar 2022 begins on 22 November (AEST), with Argentina in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Despite playing a key part in his country's successful qualifying campaign with three goals, the free agent is not taking his place in the 26-man squad for granted.

"The only one guaranteed to be in is Lionel Messi," Di Maria, who has appeared at three previous FIFA World Cup finals, said.

"Four months from now you don't know. I have to change clubs, adapt again, play and feel good – that will make a difference."

Di Maria is Argentina's fourth-most capped player of all time with 122 appearances, behind only Messi (162), Javier Mascherano (147) and Javier Zanetti (145).

He made 31 appearances for PSG in his final season and registered 13 goal involvements – five goals of his own and a further eight assists.

That is a tally only Neymar (21), Messi (25) and Kylian Mbappe (60) could better among PSG players in the 2021-2022 campaign.

Juve remains the favourite to sign Di Maria and the attacking midfielder confirmed the Italian side's interest, as well as commenting on previous links to Barcelona.

"Juventus is the biggest club in Italy and one of the teams interested in me," he said. "Right now I am thinking things through, but I am focused on my holidays and family.

"Barcelona is one of the best teams in the world and I have always had to play against them in the past."