The 30-year-old striker spent 2020-2021 with Monza in Serie B, where he scored six goals in 14 league appearances.

The former Manchester City forward has now joined the ambitious side from Adana, who secured promotion to Turkey's top flight last season.

The news was announced via a video released through the club's Twitter account.

Balotelli has now been signed to five different clubs since 2019, having spent three years with Nice after leaving Liverpool on a permanent deal in 2016.

Mario Balotelli has just signed his contract as new Adana Demispor player in Turkey. Mario joins as free agent after leaving Italian side Monza.

The 36-cap Italy international will link up with former Napoli midfielder Gokhan Inler and ex-Montpellier star Younes Belhanda at the New Adana Stadium.

Balotelli was a three-time Serie A winner with Inter and was part of Jose Mourinho's treble-winning squad in 2009-2010.

He then joined City, winning the FA Cup in 2010-2011 and the Premier League title in 2011-2012, before signing for Milan.

A single-season return to England with Liverpool came in 2014-2015 before he went back to the Rossoneri on loan, after which he moved to Ligue 1.