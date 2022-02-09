Xherdan Shaqiri completes Chicago Fire move

The Switzerland forward left Liverpool after three years to join the Ligue 1 on a three-year deal back in August, but has now made the move Stateside.

Shaqiri made nine Ligue 1 starts, scoring two league and providing three assists in France's top flight.

Chicago Fire, who finished a disappointing 12th in the MLS's 14-team Eastern Conference last season, announced the winger has signed a three-year deal with the franchise, becoming the most expensive player in their history.

"We're extremely pleased to formally welcome Xherdan Shaqiri to the Fire," said Chicago Fire's sporting director Georg Heitz.

"Xherdan is a game-changing player, and someone who will bring joy to our supporters and to the city of Chicago.

"As one of the most accomplished Swiss athletes of his generation, Xherdan joins us at a very important time for the club, and fully believes in what we are aiming to accomplish. We look forward to welcoming him and his family to Chicago very soon."

It was also announced that Shaqiri would don the number 10 shirt for his new club, and he will occupy one of the side's three designated player spots for the 2022 campaign.

Shaqiri, who has 100 caps for his national side, was involved in Champions League, Premier League, and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs during his time at Anfield, where he made 63 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Chicago-based outfit will hope the Swiss wide man can bring some much-needed creativity to Soldier Field.

The Fire netted just 36 times in their 34 league games last season, with their joint-top goalscorers in the 2021 season Robert Beric and Luka Sojanovic, who each netted eight league goals, both departing in the off-season.