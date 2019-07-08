West Ham confirms Arnautovic's move to China

Arnautovic handed in a transfer request at London Stadium in January, but agreed to stay at West Ham, signing a new five-year deal.

However, renewed interest from China reportedly led to the 30-year-old former Stoke City forward asking to leave West Ham again in July.

The fee to take him to Shanghai is rumoured to be £22million, with Arnautovic linking up with Hulk and former Chelsea playmaker Oscar at SIPG.

A West Ham statement read: "West Ham United can confirm that Marko Arnautovic has joined Chinese Super League champion Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee.

"The 30-year-old Austrian departs after two seasons at London Stadium, during which he scored 22 goals in 65 appearances in claret and blue."

Arnautovic joined West Ham from Stoke in 2017, scoring 11 Premier League goals in his first season at the club before netting 10 more in the top flight last term.

Manuel Pellegrini's side must now look to bring in a replacement for the striker, with Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez having already left the club.

They have been linked with a £45m move for Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo.