Valverde backs Suarez for Arsenal success

It is reported that the 25-year-old will join the Gunners on loan until the end of the season, having first agreed to extend his contract with Barca until 2021.

Valverde says the deal is not quite finalised but hopes the move will benefit all parties, with Suarez eager for regular football after making only two LaLiga appearances this season.

"I know Denis was in this situation. It's not official yet and we have to wait a little," Valverde told a news conference on Tuesday when asked for the latest on Arsenal's approach.

"It was a possibility that everyone valued, and we hope that things go well."

Valverde insisted Ivan Rakitic remains a vital part of his plans, though, despite recent reports suggesting Chelsea will try to sign him.

"He is a very important player," he said of the midfielder, who stressed this week that he wants to stay at Camp Nou. "He has been showing that throughout these last few years. There is no doubt, but to guess the future is to go too far.

"He is essential for us."

Valverde also suggested he could yet extend his stay at Barca beyond this season, with some reports suggesting he will leave at the end of 2018-2019.

The former Athletic Bilbao boss says he has a good understanding with president Josep Maria Bartomeu and will offer an update when the time is right.

"I've always said we have a good 'tuning' and when there is something to say, we'll say it, without any problem," he said.