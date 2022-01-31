Africa Cup of Nations
Transfers

Valencia strikes loan deal for Tottenham's Bryan Gil

Spain international Bryan Gil has joined Valencia on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.

Getty Images

The 20-year-old signed for Spurs in July last year from Sevilla for a reported fee of around £21.6million (€25m), with Erik Lamela going the other way.

Bryan has featured 20 times for Tottenham this season, although all nine of his appearances in the Premier League have come from the substitutes' bench.

He has previously played on loan at Eibar and Leganes, and was a part of the Spain side that won silver at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

Bryan also has four caps for Spain's senior team and joins up with Los Che 10th in LaLiga.

