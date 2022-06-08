LaLiga
Tottenham to sign Forster on two-year deal

Fraser Forster boasts plenty of Premier League experience with Southampton and will arrive at Tottenham next month as a free agent.

The 34-year-old will join at the start of July on a two-year deal once his Southampton contract officially expires.

Forster has spent the past eight years at St Mary's, albeit with a season on loan at Celtic in 2019-2020, and made 134 appearances for the club in the Premier League.

That includes 19 top-flight outings last season when conceding 35 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Tottenham confirmed the six-cap England international's imminent arrival on their official website on Thursday (AEST).

The agreement comes a week after Spurs agreed terms with Ivan Perisic, who will also arrive on a free from Inter.

Forster is expected to be second choice behind Hugo Lloris following loanee Pierluigi Gollini's return to Atalanta last week.

