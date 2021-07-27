Tottenham confirms Alderweireld's move to Qatar

The Belgium international has joined Al-Duhail on a three-year deal for a reported £13million fee (65.34m QAR), ending his six-year association with Spurs.

Former Atletico Madrid and Southampton defender Alderweireld made 236 appearances for Tottenham and was a regular in the club's run to the 2018-2019 Champions League final.

He appeared 25 times in the Premier League last season, with his 2.61 headed clearances per 90 minutes the most of any Spurs player, just ahead of Eric Dier (2.43).

Spurs won 97 of the 172 league games Alderweireld started for a 56.4 per cent win rate, compared to exactly 50 per cent in the games without him (28 wins in 56 matches).

The north London side announced Alderweireld's departure on their official website on Tuesday and the defender took to social media to send his best wishes to Spurs fans.

"Six years, two homes, a Champions League final and so many memories," he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

"You made me feel a part of your club from the moment I walked out at White Hart Lane and roared us on, no matter what, into our new, special, stadium.

"Thank you first to the fans and then to my team-mates and every incredible member of the Spurs staff, backroom and beyond.

"This club will always be in mine and my family's heart. Love Toby."

Alderweireld is the third player to leave Tottenham during the offseason transfer window, with Juan Foyth completing a permanent move to Villarreal and Erik Lamela heading to Sevilla.

Bryan Gil joined Spurs as part of that deal involving Lamela, while Pierluigi Gollini has also arrived on an initial season-long loan from Atalanta that includes an option to buy.

Spurs, who named Nuno Espirito Santo as Jose Mourinho's permanent successor last month, begin their new Premier League campaign against Manchester City on August 15.