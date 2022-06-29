Torreira rules out Arsenal stay

The Uruguayan midfielder spent last season on loan with the Serie A side but the club refused to meet Arsenal's €15 million (£12.6m) buy option, which was included as part of his loan agreement.

Torreira took to social media to hit out at those "acting in a bad way", after the move to Fiorentina collapsed and left the 26-year-old with an uncertain future as he heads into the final year of his deal with Mikel Arteta's side.

However, Torreira has made it clear there is no chance of a U-turn and an Arsenal stay as he eyes a permanent exit from the Emirates Stadium.

"There is no chance. From the beginning they told me that I didn't have a place," he told El Telegrafo.

"I don't want to stay either because I suffered a lot, it cost me a lot to adapt and my idea is to go to Italy or Spain.

"What I wanted was to stay at Fiorentina, but it didn't happen for various reasons, so we'll look for a new direction."

A return to Boca Juniors has been touted for the midfielder and he addressed those rumours, adding: "Boca is very difficult.

"It was difficult after what happened to my mother and I really wanted to go there, then I had a very good season and I have one year left on my contract with Arsenal.

"Any team that wants me has to buy me, which would be around €15m, so that's why I see it as difficult, although I never lose hope. I feel a lot of love for that club and at some point I would like to play there."

Torreira joined Arsenal in 2018 but dropped down the pecking order after an ankle injury in March 2020. He spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Atletico Madrid before his stint with Fiorentina last season.