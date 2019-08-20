Thompson signs for Racing Murcia

Thompson is currently playing for Murray United in Victoria's National Premier League 2, but he's set for a move to Spain after agreeing terms with semi-professional outfit Racing Murcia.

🚨NUEVO REFUERZO🚨

💪Incorporamos a @10Archie, delantero de muchísima experiencia que llega desde Australia 🇦🇺 y logrando llegar a octavos en el 🏆Mundial de 2006

⚽Trayectoria futbolística extensa pasando por @gomvfc @lierse @PSV pic.twitter.com/GxfbCdfcBT — Racing Murcia FC (@racingmurciafc) August 19, 2019

The 40 year-old also boasts the record for the most goals scored in an international match when he bagged 13 in the Socceroos 31-0 win over American Samoa in 2001.

Very grateful to @morrispagniell1 genova_international and the universe for this amazing opportunity to live out a childhood dream and play in Spain. Ill be partnering up with another Australian and good friend… https://t.co/vMnajLcPd7 — Archie Thompson (@10Archie) August 19, 2019

Thompson will play under veteran tactician David Vidal at Racing Murcia, who previously managed the likes of Las Palmas, Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano.

beIN SPORTS approach Archie Thompson's management for comment.