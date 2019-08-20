Thompson signs for Racing Murcia

Thompson is currently playing for Murray United in Victoria's National Premier League 2, but he's set for a move to Spain after agreeing terms with semi-professional outfit Racing Murcia.
The 40 year-old also boasts the record for the most goals scored in an international match when he bagged 13 in the Socceroos 31-0 win over American Samoa in 2001.
Thompson will play under veteran tactician David Vidal at Racing Murcia, who previously managed the likes of Las Palmas, Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano.
beIN SPORTS approach Archie Thompson's management for comment.