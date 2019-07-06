Copa America
Theo Hernandez seals AC Milan switch

Theo Hernandez has completed a transfer from Real Madrid to AC Milan.

Milan has paid a reported €20 million ($32.4 million) for the 21-year-old, who has signed what is believed to be a five-year contract.

Theo joined Los Blancos on a six-year deal from city rival Atletico Madrid in 2017 but made just 23 appearances in his maiden season at Madrid, before joining Real Sociedad on loan for 2018-2019.

With Madrid having signed left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon, Theo, whose brother Lucas left Atleti to join Bayern Munich, has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Following Theo to Milan could be Empoli midfielder Rade Krunic, while Arsenal's Lucas Torreira was reportedly the subject of a loan offer from the Rossoneri.

