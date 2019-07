Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United and is "in the process" of securing a transfer, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

"Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are," Railoa said in an interview with the Times. "Everyone within the club, from the manager to the owner, knows Paul's wishes."

The 26 year-old World Cup-winning France midfielder has yet to arrive back for pre-season training at the Red Devils.