Spurs winger Bryan Gil returns to Sevilla on loan

Gil has struggled for regular game-time since joining Spurs ahead of the 2021-2022 season, spending the second half of the last campaign on loan at Valencia, whom he helped to the Copa del Rey final.

The 21-year-old, who has made four appearances for Spain's senior side, has played just 148 minutes across four Premier League outings for Antonio Conte's team this season.

Sevilla sit 13th in LaLiga – just two points clear of the bottom three – after enduring a disappointing campaign to date and reportedly do not possess a clause to make Gil's return permanent.

Jorge Sampaoli's side also agreed a deal to sign midfielder Pape Gueye on loan from Marseille until the end of the season on Tuesday, as they look to avoid becoming further embroiled in a battle for survival.

Meanwhile, Denmark international Thomas Delaney has left Sevilla for Hoffenheim and left-back Ludwig Augustinsson has joined Real Mallorca, also in loan deals lasting until the end of the season.

Sevilla travels to LaLiga leader Barcelona for its next fixture on Monday (AEDT), having responded to a Copa del Rey defeat against Osasuna by beating Elche 3-0 on Sunday.