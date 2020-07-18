Sancho remains cryptic on his future

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

Recent reports suggest United is ready to negotiate a deal with the Bundesliga club, which is said to be holding out for a fee of close to €110 million (($179.2 million)) for the England star.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, long reported to be an admirer of Sancho, is said to be eager to add Sancho to an impressive attack already boasting Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

The 20-year-old, who has also been linked with Liverpool, appears unwilling to de drawn into the speculation about his plans.

Speaking to World Soccer Magazine about his future, Sancho said: "I don't know what to say to that. It's hard to say. That's the future.

"You never know what could happen, so we will wait and see."

Sancho left Manchester City to join Dortmund in 2017, where he has developed into one of the world's best young attacking players.

The winger, who was part of Watford's academy system before moving to City, was previously said to have been a keen Chelsea fan as a child.

However, Sancho now says he did not support any one team in particular but was instead more interested in watching certain stars of the game.

"My dad was a big fan of John Barnes," Sancho said. "He had a couple of videos of him at home and I used to watch them a lot.

"I used to look at Ronaldinho on YouTube. That was a big thing for me. He used to try things that no-one else would try and that made me like him a lot.

"I didn't have a team that I supported, though. I just idolised a lot of great players."