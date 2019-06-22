Rumour mill: Pogba calls Sarri to force Juve move

Pogba left Juve to rejoin Manchester United in 2016, but seems set on a move away from Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Real Madrid has been heavily linked with a move for the France star, but the 26-year-old apparently favours a return to Turin. Italian publication Tuttosport claims that Pogba is "desperate" for the move to happen, and has contacted Sarri directly.

Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici already confirmed the Serie A giant's "love" for Pogba, although he did suggest another midfielder was perhaps closer to joining.

Adrien Rabiot is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and seems set to join Sarri's side.

Elsewhere, it could be a case of one in, one out, at Manchester United, with A Bola claiming the Red Devils are preparing a £49 million ($89.8 million) bid for Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes after a meeting with the player's agent.

Gianluigi Buffon is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and Sky Italia reckons the veteran goalkeeper is a target for both Porto and Atalanta.

Sky Italia also believes that James Rodriguez is all but a Napoli player. Apparently, a loan fee of €5 million ($8.2 million) has been agreed with Real Madrid, with the Azzurri committing to sign the Colombia playmaker for €35 million ($57.5 million) in a year's time.

Rodri's imminent move from Atletico Madrid to Manchester City is going to see Fabian Delph leave the Premier League champion, according to The Sun, which adds that Galatasaray is interested in the England international.

De Telegraaf, citing sources close to Juventus, has suggested the Serie A champion has derailed Paris Saint-Germain's move for Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt, and is willing to offer the Dutch club €70 million ($115 million) to secure the defender's signature.

According to German publication Bild, Mats Hummels rejected the chance to join Manchester United, instead choosing to return to Borussia Dortmund.

Last on the list of rumours, Emmanuel Adebayor could be in for a shock move back to the Premier League, with The Sun claiming West Ham United, Watford and promoted Sheffield United all want the 35-year-old forward, who is available on a free transfer.