Ronaldo return to Madrid ruled out by Ancelotti

The Portugal international is into the final year of the four-year contract he signed at Juventus after his transfer from Madrid in a €112 million ($179.4 million) deal in July 2018.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Turin with former club Madrid among those to have reportedly been interested in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The superstar forward scored 450 goals and provided 132 assists in 438 appearances during his nine years at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018.

He played under Ancelotti during the Italian's first spell in charge of Los Blancos between 2013 and 2015 winning the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup during that time.

However, Ancelotti posted on Twitter that he has no intention of pursuing a move for the 36-year-old despite holding him in high regard.

Cristiano es una leyenda del Real Madrid y tiene todo mi cariño y respeto. Nunca me he planteado ficharle. Miramos hacia adelante. #HalaMadrid — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 17, 2021

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend. And I really respect him," Ancelotti wrote.

"But I have never asked or planned to sign Cristiano this summer. We're looking forward."

Ronaldo scored 29 times in 2020-21 to win the Capocannoniere last season having previously also been the top scorer in the Premier League and LaLiga.

Juve vice-president Pavel Nedved has previously stated he expected Ronaldo to stay with the club this season.

Massimiliano Allegri's side begins its Serie A campaign on Monday (AEST) with an away fixture against Udinese.