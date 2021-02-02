Rojo leaves Manchester United for Boca Juniors

The 30 year-old will return to his native Argentina on a permanent basis after agreeing terms with the reigning champion.

🎥 Entrá al vestuario con Marcos Rojo y acompañalo al campo de juego en su primer día como jugador de #Boca... 💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/bp8VEFLNoS — Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) February 2, 2021

Rojo had spent the second half of last season on loan with his first club, Estudiantes, before returning to United, although he played his final game for the Red Devils in November 2019.

🔴 We'd like to thank Marcos Rojo for his time at United and wish him the best of luck for the future! 🇦🇷#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 2, 2021

The Argentina international arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during his time at the club.

In total, Marcos made 122 appearances for United, scoring two goals.

"We'd like to thank Marcos Rojo for his time at United and wish him the best of luck for the future," the club tweeted.