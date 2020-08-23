Rogic move to Qatar comes into focus

WATCH every SPFL round LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

beIN SPORTS understands Rogic will make the move to the Middle East before the transfer window closes, and the Socceroos midfielder will be purchased by the league and assigned a club once the deal in completed.

A fee of around $7.3 million has been mooted for the 27-year-old, who hasn't played for the Hoops since the Scottish Professional Football League's new season started a few weeks ago.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has used Rogic mostly as a substitute, if at all, both last season and so far in 2020-2021, and it appears the Australian has decided he needs a move away in order to stay in the thoughts of Socceroos coach Graham Arnold, who appears to have given a move to Qatar his blessing.

"The competitions in the Middle East are coming on very, very quickly and they're very strong, and with a lot of good players," Arnold told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"The most important thing for me is that Tommy gets the smile back on his face and the enjoyment back in his game, and that he's also going to play football."

Rogic has been at Celtic for the past seven years, playing 125 matches and scoring 25 goals in an injury-affected stay at the club.

He was again on the bench as Celtic Dundee United 1-0 in its latest league match – it had two previous games postponed because of coronavirus issues – and sits fourth on the ladder as a result.

Arch rival Rangers is top of the table after beating Kilmarnock 2-0 this weekend and, like Celtic, remains unbeaten so far.