Real Madrid reportedly eyes Man United flop van de Beek

Real Madrid wants United flop Donny van de Beek as part of a deal for Raphael Varane, claims The Sun.

The Red Devils have chased the French defender this off-season and Los Blancos are open to a switch which could include midfielder Van de Beek joining Madrid on a season-long loan.

Madrid has reportedly asked for €50m ($42.9m) for Varane, after the two clubs held initial talks. The 28-year-old has 12 months left on his current deal.

ROUND-UP

- Liverpool is interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez according to La Razon. The 26-year-old Spain international is understood to be keen on a Premier League move.

- The Reds have also looked into signing Lille's Renato Sanches, reports Onze Mondial. The midfielder is said to have admirers at Arsenal, too.

- The Star reports Arsenal is considering a move for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, if it fails to land Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale .

- Corriere dello Sport claims Milan is keen on Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech, who it believes is more attainable than reported target James Rodriguez.

- After scoring four goals at Euro 2020, Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick has drawn interest from Milan, according to Tuttomercatoweb.