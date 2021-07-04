EURO 2020
Transfers

Real Madrid reportedly eyes Man United flop van de Beek

Donny van de Beek could be used as a pawn in order for Manchester United to sign top transfer target Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Manchester United, via Getty Images

Real Madrid wants   United flop Donny van de Beek as part of a deal for Raphael Varane, claims The Sun.

The Red Devils have chased the French defender this off-season and Los Blancos are open to a switch which could include midfielder Van de Beek joining Madrid on a season-long loan.

Madrid has reportedly asked for €50m ($42.9m) for Varane, after the two clubs held initial talks. The 28-year-old has 12 months left on his current deal.

ROUND-UP

- Liverpool is interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez according to La Razon. The 26-year-old Spain international is understood to be keen on a Premier League move.

- The Reds have also looked into signing Lille's Renato Sanches, reports Onze Mondial. The midfielder is said to have admirers at Arsenal, too.

- The Star reports Arsenal is considering a move for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, if it fails to land Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale .

- Corriere dello Sport claims Milan is keen on Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech, who it believes is more attainable than reported target James Rodriguez.

- After scoring four goals at Euro 2020, Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick has drawn interest from Milan, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

News Manchester United Real Madrid laliga La Liga Premier League Transfers Raphael Varane Donny van de Beek
