Raiola drives Haaland rumours again

Haaland signed for Dortmund from Salzburg after the Bundesliga side met his €20million release clause in December 2019 and has dominated the German top flight since his arrival.

The Norway international became the quickest player to 50 goals in the Bundesliga when he reached the milestone in his 50th appearance, and the youngest to do so at just 21, while only Robert Lewandowski (58) has scored more goals than Haaland (43) across all competitions in Europe's top-five leagues in 2021.

Haaland has also scored 30 Bundesliga goals this calendar year – a new Dortmund record, surpassing Lothar Emmerich (29 goals in 1966) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (29 goals in 2015).

The 21 year-old is reported to have a €75million buy-out clause that will kick in at the end of the season, putting Europe's elite on high alert.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke expressed his belief that Haaland should stay and Raiola has refused to rule that possibility out, though he did speculate on a potential move to Barcelona, whose financial issues may well mean a move has to be delayed.

"Could Haaland wait for Barcelona? He can wait for anybody," Raiola said. "We don't have a pre-agreement with any club.

"We'll look for the best option for him and I can't rule out another year at Dortmund. Theoretically, that's still possible."

Barca is undergoing a difficult period under new manager Xavi. It sits seventh in LaLiga and is already out of the Champions League, after the departure of Blaugrana legend Lionel Messi amid the club's well-publicised financial difficulties.

Raiola, however, believes Barca will soon be back.

"Barcelona will always be one of the world's biggest clubs," Raiola said. "Even despite their current situation.

"In a year or two they'll be back. They have the power to find great economic agreements. They'll only need a year or two to get back."

Haaland has 13 goals in 11 Bundesliga appearances this season, while his tally increases to 19 across all competitions.