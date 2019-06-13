Raiola denies finalising PSG move for De Ligt

De Ligt, 19, has been linked with a move to PSG or Barcelona, with Manchester United and Liverpool also reported to be interested in the Ajax captain.

Raiola, the centre-back's agent, was apparently pictured in Paris amid claims he was sealing De Ligt's move to the Ligue 1 champion.

But the agent rubbished the reports, telling ANSA: "This is a classic example of fake news."

De Ligt is set to leave Ajax in the close season after an impressive campaign during which he helped the Dutch giants win the Eredivisie and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Raiola's worldwide ban was temporarily stayed until the outcome of an "urgent" appeal lodged on Thursday (AEST)transfers

, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed.