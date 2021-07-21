Pogba reportedly enters PSG talks

Paul Pogba has one year remaining on his Manchester United contract.

After a strong Euro 2020 with France, he is attracting interest.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from United numerous times in the past and a decision could be looming.

ROUND-UP – POGBA'S AGENT IN PSG TALKS

Paul Pogba 's agent Mino Raiola is discussing a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain , claims the Daily Mail.

Manchester United is feeling the pressure to sell the France international who is set to be a free agent in 12 months' time.

PSG is reportedly eyeing off a £43million move, which is less than half the amount United paid for him in 2016, given his contract status.

TOP STORY

– Chelsea is ready to submit a monster bid worth £135m for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland , claims 90min. Dortmund has insisted it will not sell the Norway forward, but the bumper deal may tempt it.

– Bild claims Manchester United along with Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka 's situation.

– Milan is looking to prepare another loan deal for Diogo Dalot from Manchester United, reports Fabrizio Romano.

– Sky Sports claims a deal is imminent for Arsenal's Granit Xhaka to move to Roma .