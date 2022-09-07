Pjanic seals Sharjah switch after leaving Barcelona

Pjanic joined Barca from Juve in 2020 and was part of the side that won the Copa del Rey that season, though he soon fell down the pecking order.

A loan spell in Turkey with Besiktas last season saw Pjanic's time at Barca reach the beginning of the end, and his stint at Camp Nou is now over officially.



LATEST NEWS | Agreement to release Miralem Pjanić from his contract with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 7, 2022

"FC Barcelona and Miralem Pjanic have reached an agreement to release the player from the contract binding the player to the club until the end of the 2023-24 season," a club statement read.

"The club publicly expresses its gratitude to the player for his professionalism, dedication and commitment and for always adapting his contract to the club's situations and needs. It wishes him every success and fortune in the future."

Sharjah, which plays in the UAE Pro League, confirmed Pjanic's arrival on its official Twitter account, confirming the 32-year-old had joined on a two-year deal with an option for an extension.