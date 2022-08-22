Nedved confirms Depay is a target for Juve

Barca is reported to have agreed to terminate Depay's contract just over a year after he arrived at Camp Nou as a free agent.

The Bianconeri are the favourites to sign the Netherlands forward, who has also been linked with Premier League clubs Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Juventus vice president Nedved says the Serie A giant is interested in Depay, but he is not the only target on its radar.

"There is no need to speed up the process, that is never a good idea," he said. "We are evaluating, we are vigilant about what the market offers.

"We must evaluate well, looking at training and injuries; we are considering entering the market.

"Depay can play with with Dusan [Vlahovic] or in his place, I agree. He can play with [Moise] Kean and play as a wing, but he is only one of the names we are evaluating."

Depay was an unused substitute in Barca's goalless LaLiga draw with Rayo Vallecano and the 4-1 thrashing of Real Sociedad.