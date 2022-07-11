Neco Williams completes Nottingham Forest switch

Williams spent last season on loan at Fulham, helping Marco Silva's side win the Championship and gain promotion back to the Premier League.

But the Wales full-back has now joined another of the newly promoted teams, with Forest making Williams its sixth signing of the off-season.

The 21 year-old has signed a four-year deal with Forest in a deal that was officially confirmed on Tuesday (AEST).

Prior to the club's announcement, Williams confirmed the news on Twitter in a post thanking Liverpool.

"[Fifteen] years at this special club, thank you for everything @LFC it's been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp," his tweet read.

"But I've now decided to take up a new challenge. I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always continue to support the club. Thank you and never forget YNWA !!!"

Forest manager Steve Cooper said: "Despite being only 21, Neco has established himself in the Wales starting XI. He's played in the Premier League, the Champions League and in World Cup qualifiers in the last 12 months and he is a very talented right-back. We're delighted to have him on board."