The versatile defender joined Leipzig in 2018 from Montpellier, and made 80 Bundesliga appearances for the club over a four-year period.

Mukiele is now set to join PSG, with the 24 year-old's move expected to go through in the coming days. The deal is reportedly worth up to €16million.

Nordi Mukiele has landed in Paris… and just posted his farewell message to RB Leipzig fans 📑👋🏻 #transfers



Mukiele will undergo medical tests then sign on Tuesday as new Paris Saint-Germain player, as exclusively revealed on Saturday. 🤝 #PSG pic.twitter.com/rt2ptQfn1Q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

The 24 year-old posted a video to his Instagram account, accompanied by a farewell message to Leipzig.

The post said: "I wanted to thank you for everything you have done for me. You made me feel [at] home since the very first day I arrived and it is with [a] heavy heart that I leave today.

"I want to thank everyone involved at the club that help us reach our goals on a daily basis. To my brothers on the field, let's keep this legacy alive.

"To the coaches and staff I've had during these four seasons: THANK YOU. With you, I've discovered the highest levels of football.

"Today I'm a better player but also a better human being and I've been able to achieve some of my personal dreams also thanks to you."

PSG has also been linked with a move for Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar.