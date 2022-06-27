Monaco 'convinced' by Minamino qualities

Minamino is widely expected to join Monaco in the coming days, with the club reportedly agreeing a €13.3million (£15.5m) deal to sign the Japan international.

The forward has scored four goals in 30 Premier League appearances for Liverpool since joining from Salzburg in 2020, but he started only five of those games as he struggled for regular minutes in Jurgen Klopp's star-studded side, spending half a season on loan at Southampton.

Ahead of Monaco's 1-0 friendly win over Cercle Brugge, Clement revealed Minamino was set to complete his move to the principality and affirmed his belief in the 27- year-old's ability.

"I'm very happy, I've known him for a long time," Clement said of Minamino. "He was very high on our list. Everyone here is convinced that he has the qualities to bring something to the team.

"He already has experience and has done a lot of good things at Salzburg, in a style close to ours, just like at Liverpool where there is a lot of competition. That's why this is an opportunity."

Monaco ended the 2021-2022 season third in Ligue 1, having finished the previous campaign in the same position.