Minamino ends Liverpool stay with Monaco switch

The Japan international signed for the Reds in January 2020 but was unable to establish himself as a first-team regular.

During a two-and-a-half-year period at Anfield, Minamino scored 14 goals in 55 appearances.

He helped Liverpool win its first Premier League title in the 2019-2020 season, before playing his part in an FA Cup and Carabao Cup double in his final campaign on Merseyside.

While the fee for his move to France has not been confirmed by either club, Monaco is reported to be paying €15million (£12.9m), with an extra €3m (£2.6m) potentially forked out in bonuses.

Minamino has signed a four-year deal with Monaco, who finished third in Ligue 1 last term.