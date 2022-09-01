Man United signs Dubravka on loan from Newcastle

The 33-year-old joins on an initial one-year loan which United have the option to make permanent, an option they will be obligated to take if he makes a certain number of appearances.

Reports suggest the Red Devils will pay a loan fee of around £2million, with the potential obligation to buy set at £6m.

United had earlier in the day confirmed the capture of Brazil international Antony from Ajax, with the Premier League club expected to pay an £81.3million (€95m) fee for the winger.

Dubravka joined Newcastle in 2018 from Czech side Sparta Prague and has since made 127 Premier League appearances for the Magpies, keeping 37 clean sheets, and was named Newcastle's player of the year in the 2019-20 campaign.

However, the signing of Nick Pope from Burnley this transfer window pushed the Slovakia international down the pecking order and he has now made the switch to Old Trafford.

Dubravka will be back-up to David de Gea, after United loaned out Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest.

Upon signing, Dubravka told the club's website: "To be joining Manchester United is a special moment in my career and I can't wait to get started, and help the group achieve its ambitions.

"I am joining an excellent group of goalkeepers with lots of experience in the Premier League, and I know that we will push and support each other to keep our standards at the highest levels. The chance to work with David de Gea, alongside Tom Heaton, is one that I am relishing.

"I'd like to sincerely thank everyone at Newcastle United, and especially the fans, for many great experiences over the past four and a half years. I enjoyed every minute of my time there and made amazing memories to look back on.

"My focus is now on helping Manchester United, and we'll see what the future holds after I have given my all this season. I am excited to be here."