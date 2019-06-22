Maguire laughs off Instagram faux pas

England defender Maguire has been linked with an £80 million ($146.6 million) move from Leicester City to United, which is looking for reinforcements after a tough end to the 2018-2019 season.
The 26-year-old prompted speculation over the weekend when he acknowledged a comment from a fan on one of his social media posts.
Maguire publicly 'liked' a message claiming he would be a "fan favourite" at Old Trafford.
But the former Hull City man took to Twitter to explain away the honest mistake, quietening talk he is nearing a switch.
Quoting a report of his social media faux pas, Maguire replied: "I didn't mean to guys... we've all been there."
Maguire was first linked with United after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but then manager Jose Mourinho was frustrated as the club failed to bring in a new centre-back.
The Foxes star subsequently played 31 times in the Premier League last term, scoring three goals.