Maguire laughs off Instagram faux pas

England defender Maguire has been linked with an £80 million ($146.6 million) move from Leicester City to United, which is looking for reinforcements after a tough end to the 2018-2019 season.

The 26-year-old prompted speculation over the weekend when he acknowledged a comment from a fan on one of his social media posts.

Maguire publicly 'liked' a message claiming he would be a "fan favourite" at Old Trafford.

But the former Hull City man took to Twitter to explain away the honest mistake, quietening talk he is nearing a switch.

Quoting a report of his social media faux pas, Maguire replied: "I didn't mean to guys... we've all been there."

I didn’t mean to guys... we’ve all been there 🤷🏻‍♂️😂 https://t.co/z2whONT6Po — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 22, 2019

Maguire was first linked with United after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but then manager Jose Mourinho was frustrated as the club failed to bring in a new centre-back.

The Foxes star subsequently played 31 times in the Premier League last term, scoring three goals.