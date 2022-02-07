Africa Cup of Nations
Transfers

Liverpool reportedly tracking wonderkid Gavi

Liverpool will capitalise on Barcelona's financial issues with a shock move for teenage Spain international Gavi.

Getty Images

Liverpool is set to make an audacious swoop for Barcelona teenager Gavi amid the Blaugrana's financial issues, reports the Daily Express.

Barca has been trying to convince the 17-year-old to re-sign with the club but have not met his salary demands yet.

The Reds are hoping to capitalise on that situation, with a view to an offer in the near future.

ROUND-UP

- Former Germany national team head coach Joachim Low is being lined up as Carlo Ancelotti's successor at Real Madrid, claims El Nacional.

- Barcelona could swoop for Chelsea target Jules Kounde with the Catalan giant lining up an off-season move for the Sevilla defender, according to the Daily Star.

- Express reports Barcelona is also looking to seal deals for Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen in the coming days.

- Manchester United and Chelsea will both chase West Ham United's Declan Rice in the next transfer window, reports Sky Sports.

