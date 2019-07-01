Copa America
Transfers

Ings completes permanent Southampton switch

Danny Ings has joined for Southampton on a permanent transfer after his season-long loan from Liverpool last term.

Getty Images

Ings left Anfield in August 2018 to join Saints on a loan deal that included an agreement for a transfer a year later.

That switch has now been formally finalised, with Ings signing a three-year contract at St Mary's Stadium for a reported fee of £20million.

The 26-year-old, who scored eight goals across 25 Southampton appearances in all competitions in 2018-19, is now excited for the new season after putting serious knee injury troubles behind him.

"It feels good," Ings said.

"Now I've signed permanently, I feel great. I've looked after myself and I'm just raring to go for the new season.

"Personally, it's a big season for me. I feel like it's my most exciting really.

"The last few years have been very up and down for me, but I'm really looking forward to it and hopefully great things can come from it."

Ings will be joined in Southampton's attack by Che Adams, who signed for the Premier League club from Birmingham City on Monday.

News Liverpool Southampton Football Transfers
Previous Monaco snaps up Gelson from Atletico Madrid
Read
Monaco snaps up Gelson from Atletico Madrid
Next Marchisio leaves Zenit after just 10 months
Read
Marchisio leaves Zenit after just 10 months

Latest Stories