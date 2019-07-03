Hudson-Odoi's brother brokers Bayern deal

Musiala is among Chelsea's most highly-rated young players and has represented England and Germany at youth level.

A dynamic forward who can lead the line or play in attacking midfield, the 16 year-old looks set to return to the country of his birth after his agent seemingly confirmed a move had been finalised.

Interestingly, Musiala's agent is Bradley Hudson-Odoi, the older brother of Chelsea winger Callum, a primary target of Bayern's over the past year.

Bradley cited the opportunity to work with Bayern's Under-17s coach Miroslav Klose as one of Musiala's reasons for leaving.

Speaking to Sport1, the agent said: "He [Musiala] is smart, fast, technically strong and can play as a No.10, but also as a No.9.

"Jamal is looking forward to the challenge at Bayern and working with top coaches like Miroslav Klose, who believes in him."

Although Bayern retains an interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi, Musiala's move to Bavaria is reportedly not set to have any impact on the Bundesliga champion's pursuit of the 18 year-old.