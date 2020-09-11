Higuain reportedly set to join Inter Miami

Juventus has reportedly terminated the contract of the star striker one-year early, paving the way for a move to MLS franchise Inter Miami FC.

Paperworks to be signed on next hours for Gonzalo Higuain to Inter Miami, done deal: here we go confirmed! The agreemenr has been completed - personal terms ok. He’ll be in the USA soon to sign his contract and join MLS. 🇺🇸🌟 #Juve #Higuain #MLS #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2020

Higuain joined Juve in 2016 as one of the most expensive signings in history, but has struggled to live up to expectations in Turin and was subsequently shipped out on loan to AC Milan and Chelsea during that time.

After being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Andrea Pirlo, the Argentina international has left Turin and is set to follow his brother and DC United attacker Federico Higuain to the United States.