Hamsik agent rules out Roma switch

Ex-Napoli captain Marek Hamsik "has no intention" of swapping Dalian Yifang for Roma as he could never play for another Serie A club, according to the player's agent.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that Roma are eyeing a swap deal involving Hamsik and Javier Pastore.

But the Slovakia international's representative Martin Petras has ruled out an instant return to Serie A while his client remains under contract with Dalian.

"Marek is absolutely happy in China and has no intention of returning to Europe right now," Petras said.

"He wants to respect his three-year contract with Dalian. He wishes to achieve important targets with the Dalian jersey and win as much as possible.

"Besides, Napoli is his home and his family in Italy, so he'd never play for a different club."

Hamsik usurped legendary forward Diego Maradona to become Napoli's all-time leading scorer in December 2017.

He joined Dalian in a reported €20 million ($32.9 million) deal four months ago and has scored once in 11 league matches since his arrival.

